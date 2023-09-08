Did you know Zeenat Aman had a stamp dedicated to her? Actress recalls ‘I wrote out messages to friends…’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is one of the most graceful actresses of the 90's era. In a long career span, the former Miss India has made audiences fall in love with her on screen presence in movies like, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Don and many others. A testimony of grace and elegance.The Qurbani actress has been quite active on her social media handle. Her glamorous photo shoots often set social media ablaze. Apart from this, the actress keeps treating her fans and followers with throwback pictures and interesting anecdotes relating to her life. Now, recently ‘The Great Gambler’ actress dropped a post as she cherished the memory of being felicitated by the Government of Norway who had issued a special stamp in her honor.

Zeenat Aman recollects felicitation memories from the year 2016

Zeenat Aman in her latest post shared a cherished memory from 2016 as she had gone to Oslo to attend a film festival. The actress was felicitated for her contribution to Indian cinema following which Norway’s Postal Department issued a special stamp in her honor. Apart from the giant replica of it, she had received 60 stamps for her own use.

Sharing an interesting story of using these stamps, she penned a long note alongside the post which reads, “I was thrilled by this novel gesture of appreciation, but wasn’t sure whether the stamps would actually work. So the very next morning, I bought a ream of postcards, wrote out messages to my friends, slapped a ‘Zeenat Aman’ stamp onto each, crossed my fingers, and dropped the cards into a postbox.” HAVE A LOOK:

She continues writing, “some weeks later, when I was back in Bombay, I began to receive texts and calls from my friends. All of whom were exclaiming with delight, having received my postcards in the mail!”

“I suppose a limited number of these stamps were released and that they are out of print now. I’ve kept my few remaining sheets carefully though, since I really did feel honoured by this gesture.”, she wrote as a concluding note.

Internet users gush over the gesture

Minutes after the post was shared, several lauded the Norwegian Government’s gesture and showered the actress’ comments section. Popular fashion photographer, Atul Kasbekar, commented, “Write one to me legend and I’ll personally come pick it up, Not risking it getting nicked in the post”

Furthermore, Veteran actor Gajraj Rao also commented, “Wonderful gesture by Norway” while actress Archana Puran Singh added, “You were always a rockstar, Zeenat. Big hug!”

