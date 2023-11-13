Did you know Zeenat Aman had to apologize to doctor during family vacay in Mauritius in 1995? Here's why

Zeenat Aman has been quite active on Instagram lately. The Qurbani actress often posts her photos and shares interesting anecdotes from her life on the platform. Today, the Veteran actress, reminisced about a family vacation in 1995 by sharing an anecdote. The actress shared a story about her younger son, Zahaan, and how he unexpectedly engaged in an artistic endeavor at a clinic in Mauritius during a family vacation.

Zeenat Aman shares an anecdote from her family vacation in 1995

Zeenat Aman recently took to her Instagram handle to share an anecdote from her family vacation in Mauritius in 1995. She recalled her older son, Azaan, got an ear infection, and a funny incident unfolded at the resort's clinic. Zeenat left her younger son, Zahaan, in the waiting room with a coloring book while she went with Azaan for his doctor's appointment.

However to their surprise, when they came back after 20 minutes, Zeenat and Azaan discovered that Zahaan had turned the waiting room's walls into an impromptu canvas. Using a clinic stamp and an ink pad he found at the receptionist's desk, Zahaan had stamped the walls, unintentionally creating artwork with smudged violet logos.

The veteran actress further added, “I was horrified, but Zahaan was beaming. Not for long though. The scamp got an earful, and the doctor got my profuse apologies and an offer to pay for the damages.” He also mentioned that the pictures she shared with the caption were from the same vacation and the memory always brings laughter. HAVE A LOOK:

About Zeenat Aman

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been a notable figure in Bollywood. It's fair to say that she connects with film fans across generations, and her impressive career adds to her vibrant personality.

Without a doubt, the actress has established a standard in Bollywood with her extraordinary talent, delivering a series of memorable hits for audiences to appreciate. From Don and Dharam Veer to Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she has consistently captivated audiences with her charisma. The 71-year-old actress has also featured in various other films, including Hare Rama Hare Krishna and the 1983 movie Mahaan.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman reveals suffering from eye condition called ptosis; 'Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing'