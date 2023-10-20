Did you know Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 plan was a part of joke? Abhay Deol REVEALS

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram post left fans anticipating the second part of the superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who had also featured in the movie in 2011, shared a reaction to it too. Now, Abhay Deol dismissed the plan and revealed that it was just a part of a joke.

Abhay Deol reveals Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 plan was a part of joke

A while ago, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and shared a poster where he revealed that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara part 2 plan is just a part of a joke. Sharing a meme with pictures of Hrithik, he wrote, "Telling me we are making ZNMD 2. Then saying it was just a joke! Is Not Funny!" Take look:

Reacting to Deol's post, one of the users wrote, "Now please make one, let’s make it unfunny." Another commented, "I hope it's not a joke." Others were also seen dropping messages of hope for the second part.

The post that sparked the speculation spark was Farhan who posted a picture of himself with a caption that left fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feeling excited

Sharing the picture, Akhtar wrote in the caption, “The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip ..”

The sudden and probable hint at the sequel of the 2011 blockbuster left fans excited. Even, Hrithik Roshan also shared a reaction to his post as he commented, “Lesssss goooooo!!!!”

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Speaking about the film, the cast included actors Hrithik and Abhay Deol alongside Farhan. The story of the film revolves around the journey of three friends, Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir to Spain. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara offers the bond shared by the trio and embarks on a rollercoaster of love and passion. Apart from Farhan, Abhay, and Roshan, the film also starred actresses like Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

