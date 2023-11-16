Did you know Zoya Akhtar had second thoughts before casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya in The Archies? Here's why

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies has created a lot of buzz since it was revealed. The ensemble cast features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Recently, popular filmmaker Zoya Akhtar disclosed that they did contemplate casting children of Bollywood stars in the movie, but they ultimately proceeded based on their confidence and belief in the decision.

Zoya Akhtar on The Archies’ cast

During an interaction with India Today, Zoya Akhtar who is the director of the highly anticipated movie The Archies, revealed that she did have second thoughts about casting the children of Bollywood actors in the film. She mentioned that she considered not having such thoughts because the selection should be based on merit, and if someone is deserving, they will succeed.

Akhtar also mentioned that if the audience appreciates their work, it will be recognized. Upon reviewing their auditions, they appeared promising for the three roles, making it odd not to cast them. Zoya further added, “It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit.”

She concluded by saying that, while she did consider it, the undeniable fact is that all three of them including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor are the best fit for the roles, and ultimately, her main priority is the success of her film.

About The Archies

The Archies narrates the adventures of well-known fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle during the 1960s. As they navigate the complexities of love and friendship, they unite to protect their town, Riverdale, from developers aiming to demolish a cherished park.

The Indian live-action musical film features key roles played by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are producing the movie under their production company Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. The film is set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix on December 7, this year.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals why she chose newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others