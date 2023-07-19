Did you love Shah Rukh Khan's Beqarar Karke dance in Jawan Prevue? Here's who choreographed it

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Jawan is the most anticipated film of the year. For Jawan, Shah Rukh has collaborated with south filmmaker Atlee for the first time. It also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and others in key roles. Interestingly, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The makers recently unveiled the power-packed Jawan prevue which created havoc on social media. The Prevue has increased the hype among the fans to the next level. Now, it has been revealed that the viral dance of Shah Rukh Khan from the Jawan Prevue has been choreographed by the actor himself.

Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for Beqarar Karke dance from Jawan prevue

In the recently released Jawan prevue, apart from doing breathtaking action sequences, Shah Rukh was also seen performing a hilarious but menacing dance at the end. The actor vibed to the retro song Beqarar Karke from 1962 in a metro coach while the passengers looked terrified of him. The scene immediately intrigued the fans and the clips went viral on the Internet in no time. Everyone loved the dance moves and they posted innumerable memes across social media platforms.

Now, it is reported that King Khan himself choreographed his quirky dancing act in Jawan. A source shared, “it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with Beqarar Karke playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.”

It seems like Shah Rukh will not only impress the audience with his extraordinary action-packed avatar but also with his dancing skills in the film. For the first time, Shah Rukh will be seen in a bald avatar too. More than anything, his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in a brand new look.

After the exciting Jawan Prevue, the fans are waiting with bated breaths for the first song which will reportedly be launched anytime soon. Meanwhile, the Atlee directorial is slated to release in theaters on September 7, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tami and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'menacing' dance, Deepika Padukone's action: 5 BREATHTAKING highlights from Jawan Prevue