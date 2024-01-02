Did you notice IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi in Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail? Actor shares FUN trivia

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar is one of the super-hit films of 2023. It has been receiving praise and attention on social media. The story of the film attracted not only the younger generation of people but also age-old people. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently posted a screenshot from a scene of the film, showcasing the presence of the real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, in the background of a scene. Reacting to it, Vikrant Massey confirmed their appearance and shared a fun trivia.

Vikrant Massey confirms appearances of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail

On January 1, 2024, a user on X shared a still from the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 12th Fail which featured Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi in the background. Vikrant Massey who played the role of IPS Manoj was quick to confirm the post.

The user wrote, "Did anyone notice in the background, the real Manoj and Shraddha in this scene? What attention to detail! #12thFail." The actor responded, "Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them."

Additionally, the actor revealed, "Another trivia, it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat."

Have a look:

Vikrant Massey reveals he received 'thank you' from 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

During a recent interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey was asked to share any fond memories during the shoot of the film, to which he said there were plenty.

Advertisement

Sharing an incident, Massey said that there was one moment even before he had started shooting and they were at Vidhu Vinod Chopra's farmhouse in Wazirbad. Praising the scenery of the deck, he shared that it was beautiful, with a study table and overlooking the lake.

"Sir is an extremely energetic person, and we were doing some work when he just got up and gave me a hug! Maine kuch bola tha tabhi shayad (I had said something at that time) and he gave me a hug. He said ‘Thank you so much kyunki agar tu nahi hota na toh main shayad yeh film nahi banata’(had you not been there, I probably wouldn’t have made the film)," said Vikrant.

About 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey on receiving 'thank you' from Vidhu Vinod Chopra; reveals most special scene in film