Did you see baby Ananya Panday holding Kareena Kapoor Khan's magazine cover in rare photo?

Kareena Kapoor Khan dominated social media on Tuesday as the actress was celebrating her 41st birthday. Even though Kareena was on a holiday on a tropical island, the actress made sure to share her birthday wishes on social media. From senior co-actors to today's young stars, several of them took to Instagram to wish Kareena.

One of them was Ananya Panday who has been a fan of Bebo since her childhood. To wish Kareena, Ananya picked out an apt photo from ages ago. In the picture, a baby Ananya can be seen holding up a fashion magazine with Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying it in red on the cover.

Cute little Ananya, with wavy hair and glasses, can be seen smiling for the camera as she holds up the magazine and poses. The rare throwback photo is definitely unmissable. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "Happies bday to my fave Bae-Bo. Obsessed with you since Day 1."

The rare throwback photo is testament to the fact that Kareena has inspired a generation of young actors who are starting out today. With films like Jab We Met, Omkara or Chameli, Kareena is looking for newer and exciting roles.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's throwback photo:

Meanwhile, Kareena was flooded with wishes from co-stars and fraternity folks. From , , to , and , the diva definitely must have felt all the virtual love coming her way.

