Did you SPOT Ananya Panday in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the most awaited film of 2023. After seven years, Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair and the audience can definitely expect a lot of drama and entertainment from the film. Today, the team released the highly-anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Netizens have been gushing over Ranveer and Alia's crackling chemistry. The duo has reunited after Gully Boy. Interestingly, the trailer has a tiny glimpse of Ananya Panday too.

The trailer has everything that a Karan Johar film needs! From family drama, to emotions, romance and conflicts, it is a perfect blend of entertainment. Apart from Ranveer and Alia's vintage romance, Ananya's presence has caught our attention. In one of the clips, Ananya and Ranveer are seen dancing to a peppy song. Ranveer is seen sporting shimmery pants with a t-shirt paired with a shimmery jacket. On the other hand, Ananya looks stunning in a red shimmery cut-out outfit. It seems like the song might be a party number since they are seen dancing in a club. Have a look:

Well, it will be interesting to see Ranveer and Ananya grooving together! Meanwhile, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Netizens have been showering love on the trailer and they are now eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. Earlier last week, the makers released the first song titled Tum Kya Mile and it instantly topped the chartbusters. Ranveer and Alia as the new age Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol impressed everyone in it. Interestingly, Alia shot the song four months after she welcomed her baby girl Raha.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release in theatres on July 28.

