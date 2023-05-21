Did you spot Varun Dhawan's special appearance in Priyanka Chopra's Citadel? Details REVEALED

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel was released recently and it has been enjoying rave reviews from the audience. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video and the fifth episode went live on May 19. Interestingly, it featured Varun Dhawan's special appearance. Varun will be seen headlining the Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ahead of the release of the Indian version, Varun made an appearance in Priyanka's Citadel and it has got his fans excited.

Here's how Varun Dhawan made an appearance in Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Priyanka has essayed the role of a spy named Nadia Sinh in the series. In the fifth episode, Nadia's backstory is revealed through flashbacks. Eight years ago, she reached out to known terrorist Rahi Gambhir in an attempt to relocate to Spain after she made a discovery about herself. When Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) confront Nadia about why she chose to speak to Gambhir, she reveals that he is her father. Her father's role is played by British-Indian actor Paul Bazely. his voice is dubbed by Varun. A scene shows Nadia making a call to Rahi and it appears to be Varun's voice. Varun's appearance was confirmed in the end credits as it includes a 'special thanks' to him. Have a look:

The reports suggest that the Indian installment of Citadel might be a prequel to Priyanka's Citadel version. It might show Varun playing a young Rahi Gambhir. The details about Samantha's part are under wraps. The Indian Citadel is helmed by Raj & DK.

During the promotions of Citadel in Mumbai, Priyanka was asked if she would be seen with Varun and Samantha in the series, and she said, "Maybe or maybe not." If this happens, it would rather be a visual treat for the fans.

Meanwhile, the finale episode of Priyanka and Richard's Citadel will air on May 26, 2023.

