Did Zaheer Iqbal confirm dating Sonakshi Sinha? Check out his love-filled birthday post for rumored GF

It is a very special day for Sonakshi Sinha as she is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Social media is filled with wishes for the actress and fans are pouring in loads of love for her. The actress who is accolading praises for her performance in her recently released web show Dahaad has been making it to the headlines for her relationship rumours with Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal. Although these two have not confirmed their relationship yet but fans are sure that they are more than friends. Those who love their jodi and wish to see them together, then there is happy news for you as Zaheer seems to have kind of confirmed his relationship with the actress today on her birthday.

Zaheer Iqbal confirms his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha

Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaheer Iqbal shared a series of pictures with Sonakshi Sinha. In the first picture, we can see the actress looking lovely in a short Pink dress that she has layered with a blue coloured jacket. The actress can be seen leaning on one side while Zaheer Iqbal makes a goofy face and prevents her from falling. The next picture is a still from their film Double XL. Then comes their selfie and it seems to have been taken at a cold place as they are loaded with winter clothes followed by several pictures of them posing for the camera. Sharing these pictures, Zaheer wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you #Perfect.”

Meanwhile Sonakshi Sinha is all geared up to steal our breaths away in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus web show Heera Mandi. This project also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha. The first look of the show has already left everyone spell bound.

