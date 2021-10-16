Did Zoya Akhtar secretly marry producer Sharic Sequeira? Her cryptic comment leaves us perplexed

On Saturday ace producer Zoya Akhtar left us baffled after dropping a cryptic comment on social media. It so happened that an acquaintance of Zoya shared an unseen photo of the filmmaker alongside assistant director and producer Sharic Sequeira. It appears that the Gully Boy director enjoyed a dinner night with Sequeira and a common friend of theirs shared the unseen picture on Instagram.

However, what left us perplexed is the director’s comment under the post. While reacting to the photo, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Just married”. It is yet unclear if the comment was an inside joke or an indication of a secret marriage between the two. Both the parties haven’t officially confirmed the same. Moreover, Sequiera’s latest Instagram story just adds fuel to the fire. He reshared the unseen photo of the two by coupling it with a red rose emoticon.

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, last month Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Zoya Akhtar will soon launch Shah Rukh Khan’s son Suhana Khan. “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” revealed a source close to the development.

In her prolific career, Zoya has helmed hit movies including Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. Now, this shocking comment of Zoya has left us in a state of confusion. What do you think about it? Write down in the Comment section below.

