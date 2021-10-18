Didn't get enough of Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi beach promotion look? She's back with one more glimpse of it

After a long wait, Katrina Kaif fans are in for a treat as the actress has finally kicked off the promotions for her film, Sooryavanshi this week. Recently, Katrina stepped out at the beach in Mumbai for a shoot and well, her gorgeous look in white left everyone spellbound. Her gorgeous white dress managed to bewitch her fans and in no time, the photos went viral. However, now, Katrina has shared another glimpse of how she had fun while shooting the photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina gave us a sneak peek of what went on in front of the camera when she was at the beach for Sooryavanshi promotions. In the video, Katrina is seen clad in a white slit dress with her hair left open and soft curls in them. With minimal makeup, Katrina managed to look gorgeous in the frame. Now, in the video, we also get to see her strike several poses for the camera and in each of them, she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look: Click HERE for video

Yesterday, when Katrina dropped the two photos, fans were left in awe. Not just fans, even close celeb friends of the actress left sweet comments on it. Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma were among them. Now, as she begins promotions for her upcoming film, fans are hoping to see more of her amid the same.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina along with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and has been pending release since March 2020. Now, it will be hitting the screens on November 5, 2021.

