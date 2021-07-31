Die hard fan of Sonu Sood makes live portrait with his tongue on actor’s birthday; See here

Sonu Sood emerged as a saviour for thousands ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The Dabangg actor is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Hailing from Punjab, Sonu Sood has mostly been seen playing the character of an antagonist in the movies. Today, as Sonu Sood turned 48, scores of fans reached his home in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. While some brought posters, some got cake, several had unexpected surprises for the actor.

But, what caught everyone's attention was a fan, who had dipped his tongue in a yellow paste and made a live portrait of Sonu Sood, right in front of him. While the artist was painting it, Sonu stood right next to him and watched. Sonu later cut a birthday cake with photographers clicking his pictures. Posters with “The Real Hero”, “Many many happy returns of the day” slogans were a common sight at his residence.

Take a look:

Sonu Sood became a real-life hero owing to his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu and his team ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ has been at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus. From helping migrants to get to their homes to delivering oxygen cylinders during the second wave of Coronavirus, the actor became a star for all. He even set up several oxygen plants in the country during the crisis.