Diego Maradona passes away: Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu & others mourn the legend's demise

Diego Maradona is no more among us. The legendary football player left for his heavenly abode after having suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: November 25, 2020 11:55 pm
The year 2020 has proved to be one of the most unfortunate times as the world has lost many gems in the past few months. Just when everyone was trying to cope up with the losses, another sad news came up about the sudden demise of Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend was 60 at the time of his demise. He left for his heavenly abode after having suffered a cardiac arrest. The legend’s death has left everyone heartbroken.  

Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have mourned the demise of the footballer who later also served as the manager of Argentina’s football team. Ranveer Singh paid tribute to the world cup winner by sharing an old picture of the latter. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan went on to call him a legend while remembering him. Apart from that, Ishaan Khatter also remembers the great legend as he shares his picture on Instagram and the same has been done by Bipasha Basu. 

Check out the tweets and posts below:

Anurag Kashyap, Nimrat Kaur, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Gupta, Sudhir Mishra, Babul Supriyo, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, and Ranvir Shorey are among others who paid their heartfelt tributes to the legendary footballer on social media. According to the latest reports, Maradona had earlier underwent brain surgery and was battling some health issues for quite some time. He is considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. Reports state that three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina following the football legend’s demise.  

Also Read: Diego Maradona: Argentina’s football superstar dies at 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

