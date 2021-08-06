Diet Sabya calls out Akshay Kumar & Vaani for copying famous travel couple's pose for Bell Bottom song poster

The upcoming film of and Vaani Kapoor titled 'Bell Bottom' has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience ever since the trailer was released. It is trending on social media. And now, the makers have released the film's first song, Marjaawaan. And as soon as the song was released, a popular anonymous Instagram account, 'Diet Sabya' called out the makers for copying a famous travel couple's pose for the song poster. Diet Sabya has also shared the original picture along with the poster.

Taking to official Instagram handle, Diet Sabya wrote, “Matlab tacky bana do sab kuch.” The original photo features Belgian travel couple Camille Demyttenaere and Jean Hocke. And they are seen doing hanging out of the train pose. The couple is famous as travel bloggers and enjoys a massive following on photo-sharing app. Coming back to the song poster, Vaani and Akshay are seen doing the same pose. The actress' dress is very similar to the travel blogger's.

Fans have also dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Atleast in the first pick the girl is trying her best to grab and hold on to him with her leg... The second one looks like she's trying to push him out of the train.” Another wrote, “How younger does want his heroines to be?’

Earlier in the day, the lead actress had shared the poster of the song and wrote, "Retro feels with a modern spirit. This one is one of my fav from the film #Marjaawaan out in few hours!." The film is scheduled to release on August 19.

Also Read: Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's retro romance with modern twist wins hearts