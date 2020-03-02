Dijit Dosanjh invites Ivanka Trump to Ludhiana after she thanks him for the supposed Taj Mahal visit

Diljit Dosanjh continues the fan banter as he invites Ivanka Trump to Ludhiana after the latter thanks him for the supposed Taj Mahal visit.

Diljit Dosanjh has got the kind of humour that can crack anyone up, and this time its US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. The Punjabi actor manages to make his way into hearts with his jokes and wit and here's proof. Just a few hours ago, Diljit took to his social media handles and shared a photoshopped picture of himself with the gorgeous Ivanka Trump sitting in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra edited by a fan. He shared the picture with a funny caption that received a roaring reaction from his fans who filled his comments section with laughing emojis.

Interestingly, Ivanka Trump joined the fun banter and retweeted his post thanking him for the supposed Taj Mahal visit. Ivanka replied to Diljit's tweet and wrote, "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget." Meanwhile, an elated Diljit responded writing, "OMG Hugging face Thx @IvankaTrump. I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop. See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL."

Check it out:

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

OMG अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure HUN KARO GAL https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Ivanka also responded to a set of other memes that took over social media and her savage response is sure to leave you in splits. The pictures are taken from US President Donald Trump's recent visit to India where wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner accompanied him. Donald Trump came down to India and was welcomed with the Namaste Trump event held in Ahmedabad. He inaugurated the Sardar Patel Stadium in the city and then headed to Agra and Delhi.

Check out Ivanka Trump's response:

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal

Credits :Twitter

Read More