Dikhao Apna Swag on HiPi – ZEE5’s homegrown platform for India’s video creators

The quarantine period has given Indians a chance to revitalise and focus on their hobbies in the era of Atmanirbhar Bharat. While we undertake the self-reliance mantra to heart; what if we told you that you could now embark on a positive journey from just being a fan to actually achieving fandom. It’s time to say hello to ZEE5's passion project HiPi - a short video platform for content consumers to content creators. Call yourself a creator, artist or kalakaar, HiPi is the apt homegrown destination to showcase your talent and become famous.

There's so much to explore on HiPi besides creating your own content (You can go crazy with fun filters and unique effects!). You can follow India's top creators and your favourite celebrities, watch videos on trending topics, break the Internet with a Hashtag Challenge as well as earn your place on the leader board. What’s great about HiPi is its diversity similar to India as a country. In what is a truly an Indian platform, HiPi is all-inclusive where everyone is given space to flaunt their talent while also being a safe haven to express themselves more freely. Sorry, trolls, you have no place in HiPi! Given how inclusive it is, creators on HiPi range across the length and breadth of India and even across languages, cultures, etc.

As we have entered the 74th year of independence, we as citizens, strive to be tolerant of diversity while celebrating one's individuality and style. HiPi is the ultimate hub to let out the Indianness that's ingrained in you no matter which part of the world you may be in. Like dosa with ketchup? Start off the night dancing to English songs at a party but jam to Punjabi hits by 2 am? Use your mother tongue to converse with friends so that the other person won't have a clue about your chats? There are many quirky traits that truly sets us Indians apart from the rest. What might seem funky to others will feel like home to us. With HiPi's #IndianIsseKehteHai Challenge, we're given an opportunity to express ourselves freely in a truly all-inclusive environment and flaunt the Indian in us with pride. Through this challenge, every Indian (doesn't matter if you're a content creator or not!) is given a safe haven to participate and manifest their quintessential aspects without the fear of being judged or trolled. While it's become easy to criticise someone behind your laptop and mobile screens, HiPi celebrates the unique expressive nature of India wholeheartedly. Because, when it comes to who an Indian is, it shouldn't matter what one does for a living, where you're from or even where you live. What matters is what's in your heart and the dreams that outline your life. HiPi is inevitably a celebration of freedom, of dreams and oneself. Indian isse hi toh kehte hain!

If you can't wait to express yourselves for how Indian you truly are, then download ZEE5 right now to join HiPi and take on the #IIKH Challenge.

This article is in paid partnership with ZEE5.

Credits :Pinkvilla

