Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi calls it a bittersweet experience as the film releases today

The Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi who marks her debut in the film Dil Bechara spoke about the film and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the film's release today on an OTT platform. The actress spoke to India Today Television for an interview. The actress goes on to say that the only way she could describe her feelings at the moment is by calling it a bittersweet experience. The actress further adds that she's all of 23 and has never faced a loss of a friends when being questioned about the loss of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi also adds that she and director Mukesh Chhabra try to be supportive of each other in such tasking times. But, the actress says there is still of feeling of vulnerability. The film Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known Bollywood casting director, Mukesh Chhabra. The film's leading lady says Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise has left her feeling numb. The actress also reveals how, Sushant Singh Rajput would talk to her on the sets of the film.

Sanjana further goes on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput would also take her near the vanity van and give her his headphones to listen to music, if he sensed that she was nervous before a shot. The actress also adds that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput should have been with her for the interview. But, now she is doing it all by herself. The actress says she and Sushant Singh Rajput got along very well.

