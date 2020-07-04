Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi says she & Sushant Singh Rajput bonded over their love for academics & food

Sanjana Sanghi met Sushant for the first time during the film's reading session in a workshop. Both the actors who are academic achievers hit it off immediately over their love for food and books.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will also mark the debut of Sanjana Sanghi along with the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director. While Chhabra and Sushant are old friends and have been together since Sushant's first film, Sanjana met Sushant for the first time for the film's reading session in a workshop by Mukesh. Both the actors who are academic achievers hit it off immediately over their love for learning and books. The lead actress of Dil Bechara describes the first meeting over a script reading session by saying we both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works.

I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in.” Sanjana Sanghi revealed how food was a huge mutual love for both of them in addition to academia. Sanjana also adds that “Mukesh, Sushant and I were all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. Food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia.

This lunch, most oddly, was marked with my father sending me a text saying we got a letter home telling us I had become a Gold Medallist at Delhi University. Sushant, Mukesh and the whole team were ecstatic to hear this news." Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will be premiering directly on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

