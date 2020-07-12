Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shares a BTS still from Taare Gin featuring her & Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara's track list had been shared by AR Rahman sometime back. Recently, Sanjana Sanghi has shared a BTS still from one of the movie's songs, Taare Gin.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The romantic drama will be released on an OTT platform on 24th July 2020. In the meantime, Dil Bechara’s title track featuring Sushant has been released a few days back and is receiving tremendous response from the audience. Moreover, AR Rahman has also given a glimpse of the movie’s tracks on social media.

Meanwhile, Sanjana has now shared a BTS still from one of the movie’s songs Taare Gin on Instagram. It features her and Sushant and it is sure to make many of us emotional. As can be seen in the picture, Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant) are looking lovingly at each other and it’s all things magical. The actress has added a caption along with the post that reads, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin, Dil Bechara. One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph. Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the romantic drama happens to be an adaptation of the 2014 Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars which itself is based on John Green’s novel of the same name. The music for the movie has been composed by AR Rahman. It’s story chronicles around a girl who suffers from cancer and a boy who has survived Osteosarcoma.

