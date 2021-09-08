Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi thanks fans for warm birthday wishes: Utterly overwhelmed

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media space to thank her fans and followers for warm wishes on her birthday. Sharing three mesmerising pictures of herself, Sanjana expressed how utterly overwhelmed she was after receiving love from all. The actress turned a year older on Friday, September 2 and celebrated her day in Maldives with her friends. Now dropping a ‘Thank You’ post, Sanjana wrote, “Continue to be utterly overwhelmed with the unreal time & effort you all have put in to share so much of your precious love, your wishes & blessings this birthday. Your most generous handwritten notes, your beautiful artwork, your digital creations, your gestures big and small, all of it & more. Seeing it all. Reading it all. Somehow trying to process it all. THANK YOU.”

Previously, the actress treated her fans with glimpses from her beautiful vacation. While sharing the photographs, the actress went on to thank her fans and expressed that 25 years of her life has been a joyful ride for her. She said, “That’s the hope entering 25: for it to be limitless, peaceful & calm.Thank you, from the bottom most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor.”

In terms of work, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. She is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming action-thriller film, Om: The Battle Within. Besides her, the film features Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film is scheduled for a mid 2021 release.