Dil Bechara: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh & others to pay a musical tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput on July 22

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara will be released on 24th July, 2020. In the midst of all this, AR Rahman and a few other artists will pay a musical tribute to the late actor on 22nd July 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire Bollywood film industry in deep shock and heartbroken. The promising actor’s untimely demise came as a shock to the film fraternity as they were still recuperating with the loss of the two stars and Irrfan Khan. Sushant’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara that also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in Bollywood. It is slated for an OTT release on 24th July 2020.

In the midst of all this, AR Rahman has announced that he along with a few more artists including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Sashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, Amitabh Bhattacharya and others will be paying a virtual music tribute to the late MS Dhoni star on Wednesday i.e. 22nd July 2020. This amazing concert will be held at 12 pm as has been confirmed by the music maestro on social media.

For the unversed, the music for Dil Bechara has been composed by none other than AR Rahman himself. The movie’s trailer has already received a tremendous response from the audience and so has its soulful songs like Taare Ginn and Khulke Jeene Ka. The romantic drama happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and also features , Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, Sahil Vaid, and others in the lead roles. It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra.

