Dil Bechara: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu & others pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his last film

Numerous members of the film fraternity including Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu and others have bid an emotional adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput as they sat down to watch the late actor's movie Dil Bechara. Check out their social media posts.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara is finally out much to the rejoice of his fans and loved ones. The late actor left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 thereby leaving everyone heartbroken. However, needless to say, his legacy will remain forever through his movies. Talking about the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, it has already created a record with an amazing rating of 10/10 at IMDb within a few hours of its release into the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, many actors from the film fraternity have paid their emotional tribute to Sushant as they sat down to watch his last ever on-screen appearance in Dil Bechara. Bhumi Pednekar, his former co-star from Sonchiriya has penned an emotional note upon watching the movie. The actress has revealed that she is overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up after watching it. The same goes for Taapsee Pannu as she shared a glimpse of one of the scenes from the movie on social media. Apart from them, Swara Bhaskar, Sooraj Pancholi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and others have also watched the movie and paid their emotional tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check out some of their social media posts below:

Dil Bechara has been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and it also marks his directorial debut in Bollywood. Moreover, Sanjana Sanghi makes her debut as a female lead in the romantic drama. She has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar and Hindi Medium. Meanwhile, the movie was released on Friday, 24th July 2020 at 7.30 pm (IST). It was earlier scheduled for an OTT release in May but later got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara gets an IMDb rating of 10 within few hours of its release

