Dil Bechara clocks 2: Sanjana Sanghi celebrates magical world of Kizie & Manny, misses Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore, but his films and memories are etched in our lives forever. The actor paved a way straight into the hearts of his fans and there is a big void that he has left in all our hearts. 2 years ago today, his last film Dil Bechara has released on the OTT platforms. This film also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead and today as the film clocks 2, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of a collage of small clips from the movie featuring both the stars and thanked her fans for showering love on the movie.

The video will take you on a nostalgic ride and make you miss Sushant Singh Rajput a little more today. The late actor beautifully portrayed the character of Manny in Dil Bechara. Be it the songs, the screenplay or the dialogues, everything about this film reached straight into the hearts of the people. In her caption, Sanjana Sanghi also expressed that she missed her co-star SSR. Sharing this video she wrote, “2 years of the magical world of Kizie & Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya. #2YearsOfDilBechara #MissYouManny #July24th #DilBechara.”

Click HERE to view Sanghi’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Om: The Battle Within alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also featured Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya in key roles. As of now, Sanjana is busy shooting for Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production Dhak Dhak which also stars Dia Mira, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, it is an adventure film and the ladies have been sharing intriguing glimpses of the shooting on social media.

