'Dil Bechara' co-star Sahil Vaid opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput
A day left for the release of this beautiful film, being a small part of it makes me feel significant. . . People come into your lives, people leave, but they leave behind scars, gifts, their smells, their things, their clothes, their memories, their love!! Some of them you can never meet. some who you can but you still don't anymore. Just forgive people, let them in, hate won't bring any good. Love your friends while they are still around, because the bonds we build take something away from you too when they break. Let's stop doing that to ourselves. happy 'Dil Bechara' people!! @castingchhabra @roo_cha @shahanadg @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @saswatachatterjeeofficial @swastikamukherjee13 @sanjanasanghi96 @durgesh.kumar.14289210
Sahil added: "As he was genuinely interested in music, he wished me luck and said it was important to celebrate original music. I just did not know that we will never get a chance to sit and chat again." "The Socho Project" is based on the journey of budding musicians, and it features 25 original songs. The show also features Lopa Mudra Raut, Gaurav Khanna. It is directed by Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha. According to Sahil it was tough to accept the reality that Sushant passed away on June 14. "I think I realised the true meaning of 'mixed feeling'. When I was watching 'Dil Bechara' alone in my room, all that was playing out in my mind, is the making of the film -- what happened before we shot a scene, for instance," recalled the actor.