'Dil Bechara' co-star Sahil Vaid opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sahil, who played Sushant's buddy JP in "Dil Bechara", had started gearing up for his upcoming musical web series, "The Socho Project", when their film was in its last leg of shooting. Sushant's love for music and dance is only too well known. When Sahil informed him he had taken up a musical, the late actor reacted with a big, warm laugh.

"During the last few days of my shooting of 'Dil Bechara', my role for 'The Socho Project' was confirmed and I told Sushant that I was doing the show. We were chatting, and he asked me what the show was about. I told him it was on music and my character's name is 'JD'. Sushant laughed -- that vivid laugher that we all have seen. I asked him, 'Kya hua bhai, hans kyun rahe ho?' Sushant replied, 'Kya bhai tum bhi, yahaan bhi JP, wahaan bhi JD and we had a good laugh!" Sahil told IANS.