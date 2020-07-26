Dil Bechara: Differences between the Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi starrer and The Fault in Our Stars

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's movie Dil Bechara has finally released on 24th July 2020. Here are some differences between the movie and that of the Hollywood flick The Fault in Our Stars.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara has been finally released on Friday, i.e. 24th July 2020. The audience is overwhelmed with emotions after having watched the romantic saga that has been already declared a blockbuster hit with an IMDb rating of 10. Well, given that a Hollywood movie based on John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ was already made, many people were eager to know the changes that the makers made in Dil Bechara to cater to the needs of the Indian audience.

So, here are certain differences between The Fault in Our Stars featuring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort and Dil Bechara featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi:

First meeting

In Dil Bechara, Kizie and Manny get to meet each other inside the college campus. This is where we get to know about Manny’s obsession with Rajinikanth too! However, in The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel gets to meet Augustus while on her way to the cancer support group. For those who have watched the movie already know that she was urged by her mom to join the group.

Obsession with artists

Everyone has loved ’s brief cameo in Dil Bechara, isn’t it? He plays the role of Abhimanyu Veer, a musician who leaves one of his songs incomplete. This is why Kizie wants to meet him and ask him about the incomplete song. Meanwhile, in The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel has an urge to meet the author Van Houten who has written the book titled An Imperial Infliction but had left it incomplete.

Trip location

In Dil Bechara, Manny and Kizie find out that her favourite musician Abhimanyu Veer is in Paris and goes there to meet him. Kizie's mom also accompanies them to the exotic location. Meanwhile, in The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel’s favorite author Van Houten resides in Amsterdam and this is where she goes along with Augustus to meet him.

First kiss

In Dil Bechara, Kizie and Manny share their first kiss inside a hotel room in Paris after her mom leaves both of them to spend some quality time together. Meanwhile, in The Fault in Our Stars, Hazel and Augustus share their first passionate kiss at the historic Anne Frank Museum situated in Amsterdam.

The movie-making

In Dil Bechara, Manny’s friend Jagdish aka JP wanted to make a movie before losing his eyesight. And of course, they made an amazing movie later on inspired by numerous iconic Bollywood scenes and superstar Rajinikanth. However, in The Fault in Our Stars, Augustus’ friend Isaac does not have any interest in making movies.

Demise

In Dil Bechara, Manny leaves for his heavenly abode two days after Kizie and Jagdish deliver their pre-funeral eulogies for him. However, in The Fault in our Stars, Augustus dies eight days after Hazel’s emotional eulogy for him.

The funeral

In Dil Bechara, JP’s movie is played during the climax after Manny’s demise at an open-air theatre where everyone including Kizie and her parents watches it while reminiscing his fond memories. However, in The Fault in Our Stars, everyone including Hazel attends Augustus’ funeral where she delivers a speech for him. Moreover, Van Houten is also present there and later on interacts with Hazel inside her car. However, Abhimanyu Veer isn’t seen during the climax in Dil Bechara. However, it is disclosed that Manny finished the song which Abhimanyu had left incomplete and took his help for the same.

Also Read: Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara which is adapted from The Fault in Our Stars based on a true story?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×