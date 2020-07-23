Dil Bechara: Here's a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's unmissable moments from the sets

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is going to be released on 24th July 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of the unmissable moments from the sets of the movie.

Dil Bechara will definitely be an emotional roller coaster ride for everyone and the reason behind this is quite obvious. The movie marks the last ever on-screen appearance of late Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. The actor gave one of his most stellar performances in this romantic drama which is all set to be released on 24th July 2020 on an OTT platform. The movie also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi.

The Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been making a lot of headlines for the past few days ever since its official trailer was being rolled out. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the amazing music for the movie that has been composed by AR Rahman. A few songs like Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, and Dil Bechara’s title track have already become an all-time favourite of the music lovers. Meanwhile, certain BTS pictures and videos from the sets have also gone viral on social media.

Let’s have a look at some of the unmissable moments from the sets of Dil Bechara:

Kizie and Manny’s beaming smiles

These pictures showcase a few BTS moments in which Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant) are indulging in some fun conversation and are also flashing their beaming smiles. Of course, we cannot take our eyes off the late actor in these pictures.

The sweet chemistry explained again

Kizie and Manny’s sweet on-screen chemistry is once again explained through this unmissable picture in which the two of them are being caught on the camera while sharing a candid moment together.

Lost in each other’s eyes

This is probably one of the most unmissable moments from the sets of Dil Bechara in which Sushant and Sanjana were shooting for the song Taare Ginn.

Unmissable moments from Khulke Jeene Ka’s shoot

The song Khulke Jeene Ka has been receiving a humongous response from all the music lovers. Here’s a glimpse of some of the BTS moments from the song’s shoot that happened in the exotic location of Paris.

A few other BTS moments from the sets that are hard to miss

Dil Bechara is not only a movie but also an emotion that is evident from these BTS scenes in which the entire star cast can be seen chilling on the sets like a family.

Mothers are always over protective, be it the Sun rays or heart breaks or health issues. Once a mother, always a mother, be it reel or real.

Kizie Basu sanjanasanghi96 juug juug jio

Mukku’s brief sar ankho par CastingChhabra #behindthescene #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/6GGH7nNZHR — Swastika Mukherjee (swastika24) July 14, 2020

Priceless moments caught on record

Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..A glimpse of the hard work n talent of itsSSR .. #DilBecharaTitleTrack #making CastingChhabra arrahman foxstarhindi DisneyplusHSVIP sonymusic #missusushant pic.twitter.com/AmLVGlGyXw — Farah Khan (TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2020

Apart from the above pictures, there are a few videos from the sets of the movie which are unmissable. Be it Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Swastika Mukherjee or be it the late actor rehearsing for Dil Bechara’s title track, these moments are priceless and a must-watch for everyone.

