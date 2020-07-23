Dil Bechara: Here's a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's unmissable moments from the sets
Dil Bechara will definitely be an emotional roller coaster ride for everyone and the reason behind this is quite obvious. The movie marks the last ever on-screen appearance of late Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. The actor gave one of his most stellar performances in this romantic drama which is all set to be released on 24th July 2020 on an OTT platform. The movie also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi.
The Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been making a lot of headlines for the past few days ever since its official trailer was being rolled out. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the amazing music for the movie that has been composed by AR Rahman. A few songs like Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, and Dil Bechara’s title track have already become an all-time favourite of the music lovers. Meanwhile, certain BTS pictures and videos from the sets have also gone viral on social media.
Let’s have a look at some of the unmissable moments from the sets of Dil Bechara:
Kizie and Manny’s beaming smiles
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
These pictures showcase a few BTS moments in which Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant) are indulging in some fun conversation and are also flashing their beaming smiles. Of course, we cannot take our eyes off the late actor in these pictures.
The sweet chemistry explained again
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH.
Kizie and Manny’s sweet on-screen chemistry is once again explained through this unmissable picture in which the two of them are being caught on the camera while sharing a candid moment together.
Lost in each other’s eyes
Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaahiya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin #DilBechara amitabhbhattacharyaofficial arrahman One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph. Chal Jhoothi! shashankkhaitan suprotimsengupta castingchhabra #SushantSinghRajput
This is probably one of the most unmissable moments from the sets of Dil Bechara in which Sushant and Sanjana were shooting for the song Taare Ginn.
Unmissable moments from Khulke Jeene Ka’s shoot
Aao filmon ke, be-adab gaane gaate hain. Heroine-Hero - aaj hum tum ban jaate hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, Tareeka Tumhe Sikhate Hain. - amitabhbhattacharyaofficial arijitsingh sashasublime arrahman castingchhabra swastikamukherjee13 Some of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all. #ThinkingOfYou #SushantSinghRajput
The song Khulke Jeene Ka has been receiving a humongous response from all the music lovers. Here’s a glimpse of some of the BTS moments from the song’s shoot that happened in the exotic location of Paris.
A few other BTS moments from the sets that are hard to miss
Sanjana, Sanju, You will always be my Kizzie. My daughter. I wasn’t new to motherhood but when one works, we adapt to our surroundings (that’s what an actor learns over the years) and while we started working together, I never realised how a colleague turned into daughter like. I guess it’s just the immense warmth you have in you. A happy go lucky girl who is all determined to create her mark :) and may she achieve all that she desires for. Shine on, kid! Maa will always love you sanjanasanghi96 #mykizzie #memories #tocreatingmemories #dilbecharatrailer
Moments. Memories. Stories. Sahilwalavaid actor_saswata sanjanasanghi96 #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/zOrVtAK5c7
Dil Bechara is not only a movie but also an emotion that is evident from these BTS scenes in which the entire star cast can be seen chilling on the sets like a family.
Mothers are always over protective, be it the Sun rays or heart breaks or health issues. Once a mother, always a mother, be it reel or real.
Kizie Basu sanjanasanghi96 juug juug jio
Mukku’s brief sar ankho par CastingChhabra #behindthescene #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/6GGH7nNZHR
Priceless moments caught on record
Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..A glimpse of the hard work n talent of itsSSR .. #DilBecharaTitleTrack #making CastingChhabra arrahman foxstarhindi DisneyplusHSVIP sonymusic #missusushant pic.twitter.com/AmLVGlGyXw
HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) . . I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. . . #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon
Apart from the above pictures, there are a few videos from the sets of the movie which are unmissable. Be it Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Swastika Mukherjee or be it the late actor rehearsing for Dil Bechara’s title track, these moments are priceless and a must-watch for everyone.