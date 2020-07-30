Dil Bechara Main Tumhara Video: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's song will tear you up yet again

From Sushant Singh Rajput's fine performance to AR Rahman's music, Dil Bechara had many special moments which touched the hearts of millions.

It will soon be a week since the release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial hit the OTT platform on 24 July, 2020, and since then has taken social media by storm. The film was lauded by millions of fans as well as industry folks for various reasons. From Sushant's fine performance to AR Rahman's music, the film had many special moments which touched the hearts of millions who not only watched it in India, but across the world.

Today, the makers have dropped the video of 'Main Tumhara' song and it will definitely leave you teary eyed yet again. The song by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani has been loved by Sushant's fans and music buffs alike. The song's video will further remind you of the talented star that Sushant was.

Check out the music video of Dil Bechara below:

Industry folks had taken to social media to express how heartbreaking it was to watch Sushant onscreen for the last time.

His close friend and co-star Kriti Sanon wrote, "Its not Seri! And it will never sink in..This broke my heart..again..In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!. @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi a beautiful journey ahead!"

What are your thoughts on 'Main Tumhara' video? Let us know in the comments below.

