Dil Bechara: Netizens not happy about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film not getting a theatrical release

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and many others have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the release of Dil Bechara on OTT. Check out some of the tweets here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi has now received its final release date and as it turns out, the movie will head straight for an OTT release. Back when the reports about the movie's release first came out, fans had taken to social media to trend how they want the film on the big screens as that is the only way to bid the actor a respectful goodbye, and in fact, they also said that they are ready to wait for as long as needed.

None the less, it was yesterday that the announcement about the digital premiere of the movie was announced and now that the film's release is about a month away, it does have fans excited but, they aren't very happy yet. Netizens have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the decision yet again and in fact, many continue to urge the makers to think through the decision and release the movie on the big screens.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Sad we can't watch his last movie on big screens. @itsSSR You will be always in our heart#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/7vSdTo0IQl — Dxz Gaming (@DxzGaming) June 25, 2020

#DilBechara It should be released in theatre so viewers and fans can say final goodbye to him. Seriously i am not happy of this fucking decision that #DilBechara is launching on OTT. This is how you pay tribute to the star.#fucking #BollywoodMAFIA — Jaks Khushal (@JaksKhushal) June 25, 2020

Nation wants to see #DilBechara in theaters for sure... This will be the last time we'll able to see him on bigScreens. So kindly release it in theatres instead of releasing it in Hotstar If it is not possible now then.. It doesn't matter release it after few months.. We'll wait. — Raj aryan singh (@Rajarya46093397) June 25, 2020

I wish, they Could've released this in theatres !

Anyway, with this #SushanthSinghRajput's legacy doesn't comes to an end.

Waiting for this!#DilBechara#disneyplushotstar https://t.co/QsBPW19k4j — Aditya Vats (@Askadityaaa) June 25, 2020

India wants to watch #DilBechara on the 70MM it’s a request to @foxstarhindi if they can release the film in theatres when ever the cinema halls open. #SushantSinghRajput last Film not releasing in theatres would be just Heartbreaking Please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre pic.twitter.com/KfWPK0vmFw — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 25, 2020

How I wished this movie released in theatres. And moreover I've seen Fault in Our Stars ; it's going to be a v.v.emotional experience seeing him #DilBechara#IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/wZVVQ3Y290 — Aysha ( The RD FanClub ) (@ayshahabib11) June 25, 2020

Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of the movie The Fault In Our Stars, which in turns, is a movie adaptation of the book by the same name written by John Green. The movie was supposed to hit the screens in May 2020, however, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the release was postponed. However, now, the movie will premiere online directly and it hasn't been the happiest of news for the fans.

Sushant died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and reports suggest that he hanged himself and was suffering from depression. The police are continuing its investigation and statements continue to be recorded as many, suspected foul play.

