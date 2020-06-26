  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Netizens not happy about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film not getting a theatrical release

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and many others have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the release of Dil Bechara on OTT. Check out some of the tweets here.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi has now received its final release date and as it turns out, the movie will head straight for an OTT release. Back when the reports about the movie's release first came out, fans had taken to social media to trend how they want the film on the big screens as that is the only way to bid the actor a respectful goodbye, and in fact, they also said that they are ready to wait for as long as needed.

None the less, it was yesterday that the announcement about the digital premiere of the movie was announced and now that the film's release is about a month away, it does have fans excited but, they aren't very happy yet. Netizens have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the decision yet again and in fact, many continue to urge the makers to think through the decision and release the movie on the big screens.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of the movie The Fault In Our Stars, which in turns, is a movie adaptation of the book by the same name written by John Green. The movie was supposed to hit the screens in May 2020, however, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the release was postponed. However, now, the movie will premiere online directly and it hasn't been the happiest of news for the fans.

Sushant died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and reports suggest that he hanged himself and was suffering from depression. The police are continuing its investigation and statements continue to be recorded as many, suspected foul play.

