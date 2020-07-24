  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the bandwagon & promotes late Sushant Singh Rajput's film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she promotes late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara. Check it out.
It’s been just a few hours since Dil Bechara has been released and the movie has already been receiving a humongous response from the audience. The romantic saga marks the last on-screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput and needless to say, the late actor’s stellar performance steals the show in the movie. Almost every member of the film fraternity joined hands to promote the movie on social media prior to its release as a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also joined the bandwagon of actors doing so and has promoted the movie on social media sometime back. The actress has shared a poster of Dil Bechara featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi while informing her followers that it is out now. The movie has been released a few hours back on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 pm (IST). Moreover, it has also clocked a rating of 10 on IMDb much to the rejoice of fans.

Meanwhile, check out Priyanka’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Dil Bechara which happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ it also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who was earlier seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar where she played the role of Nargis Fakhri’s on-screen sister, Mandy Kaul. Moreover, the movie also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It was earlier supposed to be released into the theatres in May but this became impossible because of the COVID-19 crisis that hit India along with the rest of the world.

