Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi shares UNSEEN childhood photo with brother as they celebrate Rakhi after 4 years

Sanjana Sanghi, who has won millions of hearts with her stint in Dil Bechara, is grabbing the eyeballs with her heartwarming post for her brother.

Sanjana Sanghi has been the talk of the town ever since she has been roped in for Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. And while the actress has been basking in the stupendous success of Dil Bechara, Sanjana has also been a rage on social media and has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her journey of the movie. But this time, the newcomer bagged the eyeballs after shared a beautiful and unseen picture from her childhood wherein she was seen posing with her brother Sumer.

To note, Sanjana shared the picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as the brother-sister duo celebrated the festival together after four years. In the captions, the Dil Bechara actress also asserted that even after two decades, nothing has changed between the Sanghi siblings. “His arm continues to always around me, protecting me. I continue to be mischievous about something, while he is cautious about just that. Our other hands, always hand in hand along all of life’s ups and downs. Our eyes on different targets since we have always dreamt different dreams but have always fulfilled them by each other’s side. Clearly late to this party with #Rakshabandhan, got super tied up in actually getting to celebrate each other after 4 long years.” Sanjana wrote.

She further mentioned, “@sumersanghi Here’s to you being the kinder, sharper, and more loved one of the two always. You’re excused for annoying me every single day of the last 23 years.”

Take a look at Sanjana’s heartwarming post for her brother:

