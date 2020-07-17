Sanjana Sanghi gets emotional ahead of Dil Bechara release; Shares a special memory with Sushant Singh Rajput

A week before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi shared a beautiful post thinking about the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput might not be with us anymore but he continues to live in the hearts of his fans. No wonder, as the makers of his last movie Dil Bechara are set to release the movie on July 24 on OTT platforms, the fans can’t keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to the movie’s release. To note, Dil Bechara will mark the debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and the actress is quite overwhelmed with people’s excitement for this Mukesh Chhabra directorial.

It is just a week left for the release Dil Bechara and while fans are already counting days, Sanjana got emotional and shared a special memory with her first co-star Sushant on Instagram which was a beautiful still from the movie. To note, Sanjana and Sushant play the role of Kizzie and Manny in the movie and their chemistry in the trailer has already won hearts. In the caption, the newcomer remembered Sushant as the pic she had shared was clicked a week after the shooting of the movie had commenced in 2018. Sanjana wrote, “Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou”

Besides, she is also having hopes that Dil Bechara manages to touches the hearts of millions of people.

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s post ahead of Dil Bechara release:

To note, Dil Bechara happens to be the official Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars and will also mark Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×