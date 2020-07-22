Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi says she feels numb after losing her 'partner in crime' Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi also adds during the interview that when he spoke to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput last, he was also glad that the film will be releasing on a digital streaming platform. The actress goes on to add that she will need some time to come to terms with what has happened.

The actress who marks her debut with the Bollywood film Dil Bechara said during an interview with Hindustan Times that her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput untimely demise has left her feeling numb. The actress, Sanjana Sanghi stated how she feels like she's in a numb and weird space post the death of her partner in crime, Sushant Singh Rajput. The fans and followers of the late actor were left in a state of shock when the news came to light that the Kai Po Che actor has passed away.

During the interview, the Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi said that she is nobody to talk about if the late actor was experiencing any mental health problems. When the actress was quizzed about actor Sushant Singh Rajput being under any kind of pressure, the actress states that she's nobody to make a comment on the late actor. Dil Bechara release on an OTT platform on July 24. The actress further adds that everyone from the film's cast and crew was happy that the film was releasing on an OTT platform.

Sanjana Sanghi also adds during the interview that when he spoke to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput last, he was also glad that the film will be releasing on a digital streaming platform. The actress goes on to add that she will need some time to come to terms with what has happened. The actress Sanjana Sanghi who plays the female lead in Dil Bechara states how she feels numb post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

