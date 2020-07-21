Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi says she hoped Sushant Singh Rajput will text her after the trailer release

News reports state that during an interview, actress Sanjana Sanghi mentions how at the end of the day while shooting for Dil Bechara, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would tell her that she has done a good job.

As per the latest news reports the Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi has reportedly, said that when the trailer of her debut film was out, she really hoped to get a text message from the late actor. The actress marks her debut in Bollywood industry, with Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming film. News reports state that during an interview, actress Sanjana Sanghi mentions how at the end of the day while shooting for Dil Bechara, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would tell her that she has done a good job.

The stunning actress Sanjana Sanghi also goes on to add that she still cannot believe that her co-star from her first film is no more. The actress says it will take time for her to fully come to terms about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The much-awaited film Dil Bechara will mark the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The film which is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra will release on a digital streaming platform.

