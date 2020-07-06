Dil Bechara: Sara Ali Khan emotionally shares Sushant Singh Rajput's film’s trailer; Says 'One Last Time'

As the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara unveils the trailer of this much anticipated movie, Sara Ali Khan gets emotional as she watches the late actor perform one last time.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has, undoubtedly, been one of the most heartbreaking incidents of the year 2020. And while the late actor’s massive fan army continues to miss him, the day (July 6) turned out to extremely special for the fans as the makers of his last movie Dil Bechara have unveiled the much anticipated trailer of the movie which also marks the grand debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. As the trailer went live, the social media went all gaga about Sushant’s last act and showered immense love on the project.

Needless to say, it was a moment of mixed emotions for every person. In fact, several celebrities, including , , , Mrunal Thakur etc., also hailed Dil Bechara trailer on social media. Amid this, Sushant’s Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan also got emotional as she shared the trailer of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. Hailing the much talked about trailer, Sara cherished her first co-star’s last performance. She wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput. One last time #DilBechara” followed by a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer:

For the unversed, Sushant Sing Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. While the 34 year old actor’s demise sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation, it was reported that Sushant had committed suicide. The media reports also suggested that the cops didn’t recover any suicide note from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s residence. However, they have been investigating the matter and have been interrogating people associated with Sushant.

