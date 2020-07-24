Dil Bechara: Sara Ali Khan recalls 'last thing' Sushant Singh Rajput & Saif Ali Khan have in common; See Pics

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara releases today, Sara Ali Khan shared her father Saif Ali Khan’s unseen pics from the sets of the movie.

It’s been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and left an unfillable void in the industry and in our hearts. And today marks another emotional day for Sushant’s fans as his last movie Dil Bechara has released on OTT platforms. It is a bittersweet feeling for the late actor’s massive fan army as they will witness his spellbinding performance on the screen for one last time. And while the release of Dil Bechara has left us all emotional, Sushant’s co-star Sara Ali Khan has shared a yet another heartwarming post for the 34 year old actor on Instagram.

Interestingly, the Kedarnath actress shared unseen pictures of her father from the sets of Dil Bechara, wherein he was seen posing with Sushant and the team of the movie. To note, Saif has a cameo in the movie which is said to be a surprise element for the audience. In the caption, Sara mentioned that while Saif and Sushant share a lot of common interests, Dil Bechara happens to be the last thing they have in common. “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara,” she wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead who is making her debut with the movie. To note, the movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the popular Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars.

