Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi dance on Kabhi Kabhi Aditi deserves your attention

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will be seen sharing screen space in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and ahead of the films digital release, we got our hands on a throwback video of the two from the sets of the film wherein Sushant and Sanjana are seen dancing to Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In the said video, Sushant and Sanjana are seen performing a duet on the song- Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, and we are sure that this video is going to leave you emotional and teary-eyed.

Today, the makers of Dil Bechara will drop the trailer of the film online, and die-hard fans of Sushant have showered immense love on the trailer, and after seeing the trailer, all of us were left with a bittersweet feeling- happy to see Sushant on screen and sad, because we know it is going to be his last, film and never will we see him on screen again in a new film. Well, if this video is anything to go by, we are sure that these two are going to magic together on screen.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and besides Sushant and Sanjana, will also be seen in the film, and during an interview, Saif Ali Khan had said that seeing SSR on set, he could feel that he is way brighter then Saif Ali Khan. Dil Bechara is slated for OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020

