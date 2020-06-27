  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with on screen grandmother Subbalakshmi in BTS video cannot go amiss

Sushant Singh Rajput is seen dancing with his on screen grandmother and veteran actor, Subbalakshmi in a viral video from the sets of Dil Bechara; Take a look
Mumbai
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, die-hard fans of the actor were hoping that his last film- Dil Bechara would witness a theatrical release, however, the makers of the film recently announced that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara would have a digital release. That said, ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback videos of the late actor, and today, we happened to come across a video of Sushant while he was shooting for Dil Bechara.  

Not fan but this video was shared by Sushant’s on-screen grandmother in Dil Bechara, played by actor-dancer Subbalakshmi, who took to Instagram to share the video and in the said video, we can see, Sushant merrily dancing with Subbalakshmi and alongside the video, the caption read, “Ammamma with Sushant  two of them full of positivity...” In the video, Sushant is seen wearing shorts paired with a hoodie, and in the video, Sushant is seen dancing to his heart’s content while trying to copy Subba.

As the video tells, Sushant Singh Rajput and Subbalakshmi are seen enjoying while taking a break on the sets of the film, and talking about Dil Bechara, the film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, and will release digitally on July 24. While Dil Bechara was originally named Kizie Aur Manny, the film was to hit the screens in May 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the release was pushed.

Check out Sushant Singh's BTS video from the sets of Dil Bechara here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ammamma with Sushant two of them full of positivity...

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

Credits :Instagram

