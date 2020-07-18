Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s news song Khulke Jeene Ka to be out tomorrow; See Post

Makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara are coming up with a new song from the movie which will be releasing tomorrow.

The final countdown for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has begun and the fans just can’t wait for it. After all, it will mark Sushant’s last movie and the audience is looking forward to witnessing his charm on the screen for one last time. Needless to say, Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited releases of the year. And while it’s less than a week left for the release of Dil Bechara on OTT platform, the makers are making sure to keep the audience intrigued and are sharing the songs of the movie these days.

After winning hearts with the first two tracks of Dil Bechara, the makers are all set to release the third song of this Mukesh Chhabra directorial. Titled as Khulke Jeene Ka, the song is said to be about some surreal moments of Kizie and Manny’s love filled world. Sanjana, who plays the role of Kizie in the movie, shared the poster of the song and she announced that the song will be out on July 19. “Aapne sunne aur pyaar karne ka kaam toh aap sab ne kar hee liya hai! Ab bas kal humare saath #KhulKeJeenaKa time aa gaya hai. Kal. Come with us into Kizie and Manny’s most surreal moments & their world full of love, in the city of love. Our special journey of this song will be all yours tomorrow,” she wrote.

To note, Dil Bechara, which marks Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, is the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars and will be releasing on July 24.

