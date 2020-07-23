  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput was more confident as an actor for this film says co star Swastika Mukherjee

Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee said during a chat show that when she worked along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he was a more confident actor.
The Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee said during a chat show that when she worked along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he was a more confident actor this time around. The actress Swastika Mukherjee says further that she had done another film called Detective Byomkesh Bakshy with Sushant Singh Rajput which happened to be his third film. The actress goes on to add that when she met the late actor for Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput was a much more confident as an actor.

The actress said while on a chat show called Aur Batao, that Sushant Singh Rajput had evolved as an actor when they collaborated on Dil Bechara. Previously, the Bollywood actress Swastika Mukherjee had shared some behind the scene videos from the sets of Dil Bechara. The video featured the leading stars of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, in a fun mood. The post by Swastika Mukherjee on her Instagram account also had pictures of the film's leading actors.

The actress Swastika Mukherjee had shared the behind the scene video of the song, Swastika Mukherjee from the film Dil Bechara starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The film Dil Bechara which is the last film of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will be releasing tomorrow on an OTT platform.

