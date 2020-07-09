Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's co star Sanjana Sanghi overwhelmed with 'warm' responses to the trailer

As Dil Bechara trailer received a thunderous response from the audience, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi expressed her gratitude in a special post.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. And while his demise has created an unfillable void in the industry, his fans are just left with his memories and movies. So, when the makers of Sushant’s movie Dil Bechara unveiled the trailer of the movie, the audience went all gaga over it. To note, Dil Bechara also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. And while the trailer of Dil Bechara has received a massive response, the newcomer is overwhelmed with people’s love for her first movie.

She shared a long post expressing her gratitude towards the fans and revealed that it was on July 9, 2018, that she and Sushant became Manny and Kizie respectively for the first time in front of the camera and stated that her life has never been the same. Sanjana also shared interesting videos and pics from the shooting of Dil Bechara and emphasised that the thunderous response for the trailer felt like a long and warm embrace.

“Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer. Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai.”

To note, Dil Bechara also marks the directorial debut of Sushant’s dear friend Mukesh Chhabra and happens to be official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars.

