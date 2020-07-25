  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' leaves fans heartbroken

A particular dialogue delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara has now left many of his fans emotional and heartbroken. Read on for further details.
869 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' leaves fans heartbroken
Dil Bechara featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi finally released on 24th July, Friday at 7.30 pm. As expected, movie buffs have given immense love and response to the romantic drama that has been rolled out for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. But, at the same time, there has been an emotional outburst on social media too as netizens remembered the late actor by talking about his dialogues, dance moves, expressions, and other aspects from the movie.

There is one particular dialogue delivered by Sushant in Dil Bechara that has now left many of his fans and even loved ones teary-eyed. ‘I want to attend my own funeral,’ said Sushant aka Manny in one of the scenes from the romantic saga. This is sure to strike a chord with everyone’s hearts. Apart from this, fans have also shared multiple stills from the movie while remembering and applauding the late actor for his outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Dil Bechara has been already termed a blockbuster and how! The Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been given a rating of 10/10 on IMDb much to the excitement of the fans. It marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar and Hindi Medium. It happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and chronicles around a girl battling cancer who meets a boy during the course of her treatment.

Also Read: Dil Bechara: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu & others pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his last film

Credits :Twitter

