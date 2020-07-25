Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' leaves fans heartbroken

A particular dialogue delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara has now left many of his fans emotional and heartbroken. Read on for further details.

Dil Bechara featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi finally released on 24th July, Friday at 7.30 pm. As expected, movie buffs have given immense love and response to the romantic drama that has been rolled out for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. But, at the same time, there has been an emotional outburst on social media too as netizens remembered the late actor by talking about his dialogues, dance moves, expressions, and other aspects from the movie.

There is one particular dialogue delivered by Sushant in Dil Bechara that has now left many of his fans and even loved ones teary-eyed. ‘I want to attend my own funeral,’ said Sushant aka Manny in one of the scenes from the romantic saga. This is sure to strike a chord with everyone’s hearts. Apart from this, fans have also shared multiple stills from the movie while remembering and applauding the late actor for his outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

When Manny " I want to attend my funeral" my heart aches! #DilBechara love you my Manny!! Stay Always happy where ever you are!! pic.twitter.com/cwlIrOvn7a — Charu (Justice For Sushi We Need CBI ) (chavvi_J) July 24, 2020

Seri....I don't have words to express my feelings rn I just felt this movie is nt about Manny it's almost like a biopic on Sush I just can't describe my feelings rn.. I can't... The way he said " I want to attend my own funeral"oh god, I'm already missing uh manny #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/ABbhiGPY4C — Raabiya singh (Raabiya_singh) July 24, 2020

#SushantSinghRajpoot

Last movie is also about How to Live life..

I can't control my emotions.... Manav. To. Manny pic.twitter.com/QP6wluTlJz — (Me_BadBoy_) July 24, 2020

I am already so emotional. My heart feels so heavy to watch #SushanthSinghRajput for the last time. May your soul rest in peace and may you always smile and shine wherever you are. You will be loved forever. #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/uYQ5Haxlxq — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (Bhuvneshwarisr1) July 24, 2020

just the way manny's friends were watching his last made movie, the same way we did. as if they all were representing us. climax completely broke my heart. #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/2sO6dQWpuk — (kthsbiblee) July 24, 2020

Seri....l don't have words to express my feelings The way he said " I want to attend my own funeral"oh god,

I'm already missing uh manny #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/DRfNsbVAgs — Shivrajsinh Vansiya (ShivrajVansiya) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara has been already termed a blockbuster and how! The Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been given a rating of 10/10 on IMDb much to the excitement of the fans. It marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar and Hindi Medium. It happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and chronicles around a girl battling cancer who meets a boy during the course of her treatment.

Also Read: Dil Bechara: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu & others pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his last film

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×