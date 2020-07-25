  1. Home
Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's introduction scene with a guitar & self musing leaves the fans emotional

The late actor playing a guitar and the message struck a chord with the audience members and the fans. In no time the scene and Sushant Singh Rajput's self musing, caught everyone's attention.
Mumbai
The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput flooded the social media with heartfelt messages about the actor's last film Dil Bechara. The fans and followers of the late actor specially shared Sushant Singh Rajput's introduction scene with a guitar and a bit from his self musing. The message that appears at the bottom of the actor's introduction scene is, "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith...#selfmusing." The fans and film audiences got very emotional about the actor's introduction scene.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen playing a guitar in his introduction scene and the self musing bit appears at the bottom of the scene leaving the fans very emotional. The fans and followers of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to share the actor's introduction scene from Dil Bechara. The late actor playing the guitar and the message struck a chord with the audience members and the fans. In no time the scene and Sushant Singh Rajput's self musing, caught everyone's attention. The fans took to their social media accounts and shared the scene.

Check out the posts

In no time, the scene from Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the guitar went viral. The fans and followers of the actor made sure that the scene goes viral. The film has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters.

