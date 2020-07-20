Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee shares a BTS video of Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana from Khulke Jeene Ka song

The actress Swastika Mukherjee shared a sweet behind the scene video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi from Paris while they were shooting Dil Bechara song called Khulke Jeene Ka.

The Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. The actress Swastika Mukherjee shared a sweet behind the scene video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi from Paris while they were shooting Dil Bechara song called Khulke Jeene Ka. In the behind the scene video, the crew is working in Paris and the lead actor were also seen goofing around the sets. The film, Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. This Bollywood film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the streaming platform. Many Bollywood films chose the OTT route for the release of their film due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, the upcoming film Dil Bechara is the last film featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on June 14. The news reports stated that the actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.

The passing of the Dil Bechara actor, Sushant Singh Rajput came as a major shock to the fans and followers of the actor and the entire Bollywood industry. The fans of the late actor were deeply shocked and in utter disbelief about the actor's unfortunate death. The film, Dil Bechara is the final film of Sushant Singh Rajput and the fans just cannot wait to see it.

