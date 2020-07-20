Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee shares a BTS video of Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana from Khulke Jeene Ka song
The Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. The actress Swastika Mukherjee shared a sweet behind the scene video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi from Paris while they were shooting Dil Bechara song called Khulke Jeene Ka. In the behind the scene video, the crew is working in Paris and the lead actor were also seen goofing around the sets. The film, Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. This Bollywood film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.
The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the streaming platform. Many Bollywood films chose the OTT route for the release of their film due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, the upcoming film Dil Bechara is the last film featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on June 14. The news reports stated that the actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.
Check out the post
Sushant did teach us khulke jeena. In real or reel. While we were making this song for the movie I had never realised that I was making memories in the process. I see these bts with a lump in my throat, smile on my face and tears in the corner of my eyes. You’ll see him as a larger than life person in the movie but here, I tell you, he was larger than life in reality too. His voice echoes in my ears as I type this. Each one of us have worked really hard to make Dil Bechara get etched on your memories and hearts and I can’t express my gratitude enough on the response you guys have given to our movie. Sushant, this is for you, our Manny. Aao, khulke jeene ka tareeka hum inhe sikhate hai! . . @sanjanasanghi96 @castingchhabra @shahanadg @theanubhavchopra @mk.dop @nikitarawlani @anita_matkar @japdevgill @parth_arora @ketangm Jagan Dada, Setu Sir I may have missed a few others but I love and admire you nonetheless
The passing of the Dil Bechara actor, Sushant Singh Rajput came as a major shock to the fans and followers of the actor and the entire Bollywood industry. The fans of the late actor were deeply shocked and in utter disbelief about the actor's unfortunate death. The film, Dil Bechara is the final film of Sushant Singh Rajput and the fans just cannot wait to see it.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
He gave his best in every movie, only tried to work on the best scripts. This movie was a great hit here in USA, hopefully the audiences will love him in India too.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
He is a sweetheart, in movies and in real life. Very sad to even think he is no more.