Dil Bechara Title Track: Netizens are excited about the first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie

As makers unveil the teaser of the title track of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, the netizens can’t keep calm and are looking forward to the song.

It’s been almost three weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput left us heartbroken with his demise and his massive fan following continue to miss him more with every passing day. While the shocking news of Sushant’s demise has sent down a wave of grief across the nation, his fans were left teary eyed when the makers of his last movie Dil Bechara released the trailer of the movie which also features Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. It was indeed an emotional moment for everyone as Dil Bechara will mark Sushant’s last performance in front of the camera.

After giving a thunderous response to the Dil Bechara trailer, the fans are eagerly waiting for the first song of this Mukesh Chhabra directorial. In fact, the makers have unveiled a teaser of the title track of the movie and it has left the netizens all excited about the song. In fact, #DilBecharaTitleTrack is trending massively on micro-blogging site Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, “Looking forward to #DilBecharaTitleTrack which is coming out tomorrow... It’s been long I have heard something composed by Rahman sahab.. Fingers crossed hope it’s a good song... #DilBechara.”

Another user commented, “AR Rehmaan is super.....so track toh record todey ga hi....koi doubt nahi... #DilBecharaTitleTrack.”

Take a look at tweets about Dil Bechara Title Track:

Looking forward to #DilBecharaTitleTrack which is coming out tomorrow... Its been long I have heard something composed by Rahman sahab.. Fingers crossed hope its a good song... #DilBechara #SushantSingRajput #DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/m8jvr6dLs7 — Mohit Sharma (@MohitsharmaBJP) July 9, 2020

AR Rehmaan is super.....so track toh record todey ga hi....koi doubt nahi

... #DilBecharaTitleTrack — Jyoti's Kitchen (@JyotisKitchen15) July 9, 2020

Waiting for #DilBecharaTitleTrack .

Heard a teaser of the song in the trailer. — Aditya At Home (@adisrk06) July 9, 2020

To note, legendary music composer A R Rahman has given the music of Dil Bechara. In fact, the title track has been sung and composed by Rahman. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara, which will mark Sanjana’s grand debut, happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars.

