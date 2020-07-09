  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara Title Track: Netizens are excited about the first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie

As makers unveil the teaser of the title track of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, the netizens can’t keep calm and are looking forward to the song.
796 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara Title Track: Netizens are excited about the first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movieDil Bechara Title Track: Netizens are excited about the first song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been almost three weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput left us heartbroken with his demise and his massive fan following continue to miss him more with every passing day. While the shocking news of Sushant’s demise has sent down a wave of grief across the nation, his fans were left teary eyed when the makers of his last movie Dil Bechara released the trailer of the movie which also features Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. It was indeed an emotional moment for everyone as Dil Bechara will mark Sushant’s last performance in front of the camera.

After giving a thunderous response to the Dil Bechara trailer, the fans are eagerly waiting for the first song of this Mukesh Chhabra directorial. In fact, the makers have unveiled a teaser of the title track of the movie and it has left the netizens all excited about the song. In fact, #DilBecharaTitleTrack is trending massively on micro-blogging site Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, “Looking forward to #DilBecharaTitleTrack which is coming out tomorrow... It’s been long I have heard something composed by Rahman sahab.. Fingers crossed hope it’s a good song... #DilBechara.”

Another user commented, “AR Rehmaan is super.....so track toh record todey ga hi....koi doubt nahi... #DilBecharaTitleTrack.”

Take a look at tweets about Dil Bechara Title Track:

To note, legendary music composer A R Rahman has given the music of Dil Bechara. In fact, the title track has been sung and composed by Rahman. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara, which will mark Sanjana’s grand debut, happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement