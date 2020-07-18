  1. Home
Dil Bechara title track or Taare Ginn; Which AR Rahman creation did you like? VOTE

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara's songs are composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Do let us know in the comments section which song from the movie did you like.
3330 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara title track or Taare Ginn; Which AR Rahman creation did you like? VOTE
Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The coming-of-age romantic drama is scheduled for an OTT release on 24th July 2020. In the midst of all this, Dil Bechara’s official trailer was released a few days back and has received a humongous response from the audience. Apart from that, the tracklist of the movie was also revealed by music maestro AR Rahman a few days back on social media.

As of now, two amazing tracks of the movie have already been rolled out namely its title track and Taare Ginn. We cannot help but mention Sushant’s mind-blowing performance in the song Dil Bechara in which he is seen dancing in front of a contingent of people. The track including its lyrics is simply amazing that begins with ‘Dil Bechara, friendzone ka maara…” Another soulful track from the movie, Taare Ginn featuring the last actor and Sanjana was also released a few days back.

This college prom song simply soothes the heart and there is some sweetness in the number which makes us imagine the magic of love. The best part here is that these songs have been composed by none other than AR Rahman himself. While there is no doubt that both these tracks are simply amazing, we would like to know the AR Rahman creation among the two of them that you like the most. Do let us know in the comments section below.

