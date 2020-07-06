  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dil Bechara Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan & others are all hearts for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

As the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara release the much awaited trailer of the movie, celebrities shower endless love on the project.
7530 reads Mumbai
Dil Bechara Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan & others are all hearts for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last filmDil Bechara Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan & others are all hearts for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is a special day for all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans after all the makers of his movie Dil Bechara have unveiled the much awaited trailer. To, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, which marks Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in Bollywood, happens to be Sushant’s last movie and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. And after much anticipation, Dil Bechara trailer was unveiled and it has left everyone speechless. In fact, the netizens have been hailing Sushant’s last performance in front of the camera and it did leave everyone with a heavy heart.

Interestingly, not just aam aadmi, celebrities have also been showering love on Dil Bechara and hailed the team for their effort. Sharing the trailer in her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma was all hearts for Dil Bechara. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “This trailer is all things love !! I am sure people will give it lots n lots of love.”

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani also tweeted about the movie and wrote, “Congrats @CastingChhabra This looks so so good. Full of Red heart I wish you all the very best mere dost. You deserve all the success after being so instrumental in the successful journeys of so many others. #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput @sanjanasanghi96.”

Take a look at Celeb reactions for Dil Bechara trailer:

To note, Dil Bechara has been the talk of the town post Sushant’s demise as the fans were yearning to watch the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s last performance on the silver screen. However, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the makers decided to release it on OTT platforms.

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement