Dil Bechara Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan & others are all hearts for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

As the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara release the much awaited trailer of the movie, celebrities shower endless love on the project.

It is a special day for all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans after all the makers of his movie Dil Bechara have unveiled the much awaited trailer. To, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, which marks Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in Bollywood, happens to be Sushant’s last movie and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. And after much anticipation, Dil Bechara trailer was unveiled and it has left everyone speechless. In fact, the netizens have been hailing Sushant’s last performance in front of the camera and it did leave everyone with a heavy heart.

Interestingly, not just aam aadmi, celebrities have also been showering love on Dil Bechara and hailed the team for their effort. Sharing the trailer in her Instagram story, was all hearts for Dil Bechara. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “This trailer is all things love !! I am sure people will give it lots n lots of love.”

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani also tweeted about the movie and wrote, “Congrats @CastingChhabra This looks so so good. Full of Red heart I wish you all the very best mere dost. You deserve all the success after being so instrumental in the successful journeys of so many others. #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput @sanjanasanghi96.”

Take a look at Celeb reactions for Dil Bechara trailer:

This trailer is all things love !! iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Congrats @CastingChhabra This looks so so good. Full of I wish you all the very best mere dost. You deserve all the success after being so instrumental in the successful journeys of so many others. #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput @sanjanasanghi96 @DisneyPlusHS — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) July 6, 2020

To note, Dil Bechara has been the talk of the town post Sushant’s demise as the fans were yearning to watch the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s last performance on the silver screen. However, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the makers decided to release it on OTT platforms.

