Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer makes it to Twitter top trend as fans wait with bated breath

As Dil Bechara trailer is set to be unveiled any moment today, the fans are eagerly waiting for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 02:27 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nations and millions of fans have been heartbroken and numb. And while the fans are still struggling to come in terms with his unfortunate demise, all eyes are on the late actor’s last movie Dil Bechara as it will give us a chance to cherish his impeccable acting skills one more time on-screen. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the movie today and ahead of the trailer launch, millions of Sushant’s fans are waiting for the trailer with bated breath.

In fact, they have ensured to make Dil Bechara to top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter and counting minutes before the much awaited trailer is unveiled. A Twitter user wrote, “#DilBecharaTrailer We have to break the records today!! We have to make very HIT, and give most watch views that no one can break records upcoming 2-3 years!! Show our power guys!!”

Another user tweeted, “I request everyone to watch our dearest Sushant's last film and make it 2020's biggest hit, please like and share in as much audience as possible. #DilBecharaTrailer.”

Take a look at tweets for Dil Bechara:

Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi, the female lead of Dil Bechara, is also having a bundle of nerves. After all, she is waiting for the first trailer of her debut movie. The newcomer shared a story and wrote, “Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!!! Stomach’s rumbling and roaring. I can feel y’all and him are with us. #DilBechara.”

To note, Dil Bechara, which marks Sushant’s last movie, happens to be the official Bollywood adaptation of popular Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars.

