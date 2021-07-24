Dil Bechara turns 1: 5 tracks by AR Rahman from Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong that made it a memorable one

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial Dil Bechara was one of the most talked about movies of 2020. The movie, which is the official Bollywood adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, has made the headlines since the day it was announced. While Dil Bechara featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, it also marked Sanjana Sanghi’s big Bollywood debut. Unfortunately, the movie was Sushant’s swansong and it had millions of emotions connected to it post the actor’s demise.

But apart from the cast, it was the music that added a new charm to Dil Bechara. For the uninitiated, music maestro AR Rahman had given the music for this Sushant Singh Rajput starrer and it was undoubtedly a treat for the fans. The legendary musician went on to create wonders as the Dil Bechara album had songs from different genres be it a soulful track to a peppy number, which struck the right chord with millions. So as Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara completes a year of its release, here’s how AR Rahman made the film's soundtrack an iconic one.

Dil Bechara

The title track of Dil Bechara is one of the most loved songs of the movie. The song featured Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to AR Rahman’s music wearing a basketball jersey which is indeed the one the most memorable moment for every SSR lover. Interestingly, not just Rahman gave the music of the song, he also crooned the track which a perfect Gen Z chartbuster with the millennial slang including words like ‘Friendzone’ and ‘likes’. The song had such an impact that the hook line gets stuck in the head and tends to play in a loop in the mind.