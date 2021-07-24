Dil Bechara turns 1: 5 tracks by AR Rahman from Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong that made it a memorable one
Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial Dil Bechara was one of the most talked about movies of 2020. The movie, which is the official Bollywood adaptation of John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, has made the headlines since the day it was announced. While Dil Bechara featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, it also marked Sanjana Sanghi’s big Bollywood debut. Unfortunately, the movie was Sushant’s swansong and it had millions of emotions connected to it post the actor’s demise.
But apart from the cast, it was the music that added a new charm to Dil Bechara. For the uninitiated, music maestro AR Rahman had given the music for this Sushant Singh Rajput starrer and it was undoubtedly a treat for the fans. The legendary musician went on to create wonders as the Dil Bechara album had songs from different genres be it a soulful track to a peppy number, which struck the right chord with millions. So as Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara completes a year of its release, here’s how AR Rahman made the film's soundtrack an iconic one.
Dil Bechara
The title track of Dil Bechara is one of the most loved songs of the movie. The song featured Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to AR Rahman’s music wearing a basketball jersey which is indeed the one the most memorable moment for every SSR lover. Interestingly, not just Rahman gave the music of the song, he also crooned the track which a perfect Gen Z chartbuster with the millennial slang including words like ‘Friendzone’ and ‘likes’. The song had such an impact that the hook line gets stuck in the head and tends to play in a loop in the mind.
Main Tumhara
This is a perfect track for the lovebirds which talks about unconditional love. Sung by Hriday Gattani and Jonita Gandhi, this soulful number will hit the sweet spot in your heart in no time. On the other hand, Rahman’s music and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics will leave you in awe and leave a magical impact making you fall in love with the track every time you listen to it and is the best one to listen to if you are feeling low.
Khulke Jeene Ka
AR Rahman aces the art of playing with the music and that’s exactly what he did with Khulke Jeene Ka. The song, which has a carefree vibe to it, is about living life to the fullest. While the use of musical instruments is prevalent in the song, it appears to be a new kind of ‘duet’ as the male and female voices are layered on top of each other. It will motivate you to embrace life and enjoy every bit of it.
Taare Ginn
Another magical song by AR Rahman, the vocals were given by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, Taare Ginn is a soulful track from Dil Bechara. While the use of musical instruments will once again leave you in awe of Rahman’s impeccable talent, Taare Ginn is a perfect number if you want to express your feelings to your special one in the most adorable way.
Mera Naam Kizie
For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara was initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny, the lead characters of the movie played by Sanjana and Sushant. It is a situational track wherein the lead pair was seen introducing themselves in a quirky way.
