Dil Bechara turns 1: Sanjana Sanghi on meeting SSR for the first time: We realised that we both are nerds

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer love story Dil Bechara was directed by Mukesh Chhabra as his debut feature. The film was an official remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ and ended up winning fan’s hearts. The tremendous performances in the film were absolutely loved by a massive audience who poured tremendous accolades on the venture. The film had wonderful music composed by AR Rahman and pretty much every song became a chartbuster. As the film completed one year of release, Sanjana Sanghi spoke to the Times of India about meeting Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time.

Sanjana candidly spoke about interacting with Sushant Singh Rajput before starting the shoot of Dil Bechara and said, “We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir’s office, where we did our reading. Within five minutes of the meeting, we realised that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic, and lived for the love of food! The other common point of interest was Delhi. While I hailed from Delhi, he had studied there. The performances you see in the film are all because of teamwork as it’s a completely performance-oriented movie.”

Sanjana further added learning to conserve the energy from SSR. She said, “It didn’t boast of any fancy song sequences or stunts, but relied on human emotions and relationships. The one thing Sushant taught me was to save my energy. He made me realise how important it was to conserve energy by not putting in all of it when not required, for instance, the wide-angle shots. He used to call it ‘rationing’ of the energy.”

